Lowick, Northamptonshire

A group of unique, hideaway cottages have recently come on to the market in Lowick, a beautiful countryside village situated in a conservation area at the heart of Northamptonshire.



There are five cottages in all, each with one bedroom, one reception room and one bathroom. Exposed wooden beams and wooden flooring feature in each of the properties, which are all distinctive and full of character. The cottages form part of an old coaching inn, which dates back to the 17th Century.

Two of the properties form the single storey, stone built wing of the building, while the other three cottages, which have thatched roofs, are arranged over two floors, and are accessed via a shared courtyard. All are individually designed and refurbished yet retain many of their original features.



Surrounded by open countryside, Lowick is a quiet, unspoilt village with several historic buildings including a medieval church, a country pub, and Drayton House, a country property which has been in the same family since 1066.

Any of the houses would be perfect as a weekend getaway. London is just one and a half hours away by car, while the drive to Birmingham takes around one hour and ten minutes. East Anglia, Oxford, Cambridge and Stratford-upon-Avon are also all within easy reach.



Offers are sought for the Freehold interest, collectively or on an individual basis. For more information telephone Julian Goddard on +44 (0)20 7246 5000.