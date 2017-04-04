17 country garden gates which demonstrate a perfect combination of form and function

A glorious garden deserves a glorious garden gate.

It’s easy to overlook the importance of a beautiful gate in your garden. These examples show what to do – and in one or two cases, what not to do.

1. A beautiful stone arch

It’s no surprise that this gate lives in a garden created by Sir Edwin Lutyens and Gertrude Jekyll.

2. A modern secret garden

This wall and gate was erected in 2002, but has a completely timeless quality.

3. An opening within an opening

Added grandeur guaranteed.

4. Perfect framing

The roses will need cutting back sooner or later for the sake of easy access, but it can wait until the flowers have withered.

4. Painted perfection

This lovely old archway looks all the better for a pristine and sympathetically-coloured door.

5. Mixed purpose

A pretty design of fretwork panels in the upper section enables views, but prevents animal access.

6. Wonderful whimsy

Never be afraid to have a bit of fun with your garden.

7. Keeping it simple

Remember that the plants must always be the true star of your garden.

8. Get twisted

Don’t automatically assume your gate should be made from picket or panels

9. Arch virtue

You don’t always need a gate to make a great gateway.

10. Mixed use

Wood and iron can make a great combination.

10. Planning ahead

It’s going to take years before the climbing plants cover this gateway thickly. It’ll be worth the wait…

12. Hedging your bets

See what we mean about it being worth the wait for green archways to grow in?

13. Showing the way

A slate sign is all you need to let people know that your gate is fashionably dilapidated. Rather than just rusted.

14. Grand entrance

If you’re planning a garden from scratch, don’t be afraid to go to own with double gates.

15. Keep up appearances

Shabby chic? Nope. Just shabby.

16. I can see clearly now

Anything other than a wire fence and gate would have been a crime when overlooking a view like this.

17. Irresistible combination

When it all comes together, gate and garden can work in perfect harmony to create an effect that is simply beautiful.