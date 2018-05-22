The 2018 Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winners have been announced

Toby Keel

The RHS has announced the gold medallists for the 2018 Chelsea Flower Show.

The Welcome to Yorkshire garden at the 2018 RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. (Pic: Toby Keel)
Best Show Garden

The Morgan Stanley Garden for the NSPCC

The Morgan Stanley Garden for the NSPCC at the 2018 RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. (Pic: PA)

Winning garden designer Chris Beardshaw stands in the Morgan Stanley Garden for the NSPCC, for which he won the Best Show Garden award, during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. (PA)

Show Gardens – Gold medal winners

The M&G Garden

The gold medal-winning M&G garden at the 2018 RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London.

The Wedgewood Garden

The Wedgwood garden at the 2018 RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. (Pic: PA)

The Welcome to Yorkshire Garden (also winner of ‘Best Overall Construction’)

The Welcome to Yorkshire garden at the 2018 RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. (Pic: Toby Keel)

Show garden – Silver-gilt medal winners: LG Eco-City Garden, Lemon Tree Trust Garden, Trailfinders South African Wine Estate, VTB Capital Garden

Show garden – Bronze medal winners: Creativersal Wuhan Water Garden, David Harber and Savills Garden

The Creativersal Wuhan Water Garden at the 2018 RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. (Pic: Country Life)

Space to Grow Gardens – Best in Show winner

The Urban Flow Garden

The Urban Flow Garden at the 2018 RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. (Pic: Toby Keel/Country Life)

Space to Grow Gardens – Gold medal winners

The New West End Garden

The New West End Garden at the 2018 RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. (Pic: Toby Keel/Country Life)

The Pearlfisher Garden

General view of the Pearlfisher garden, highlighting the problem of plastic in the oceans, at the 2018 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. (Photo: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.)

The Seedlip Garden

The Seedlip Garden at the 2018 RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London.

Space to Grow – Silver-gilt medal winners: The Myeloma UK Garden, The Silent Pool Gin Garden, Skin Deep, The CHERUB HIV garden: A Life Without Walls

Artisan Gardens – Gold medal winners

O-mo-te-na-shi no NIWA- The Hospitality Garden (also Best Overall Artisan Garden)

The Viking Cruises Wellness Garden

Artisan gardens – Silver-gilt medal winners: The Embroidered Minds Epilepsy Garden, The Claims Guys: A Very English Garden, British Council Garden – India: A Billion Dreams

Artisan gardens – Silver medal winners: The Supershoes, Laced with Hope Garden, a partnership with Frosts; The Warner Edwards Garden

 