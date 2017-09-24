Beautiful bird baths that will send your heart all of a flutter

Many birds, from wrens to pigeons and even gulls, will come to the bird bath, either to wash down dusty feathers or to take a quick drink. Here are some stylish examples that would encourage the preening of perfect plumage.

‘Let us show you how it works’

Miniature bowl in cast iron with a bronzed finish. Scrollwork bracket included. 12in wide, including bracket (bowl is 8in wide). £16.99 (www.crocus.co.uk)

Georgian refinement

Cast stone balusterstyle bath based on a design by James Gibbs. Other stone colours available. £399 (www.haddonstone.com)

Ripple effect

Echoes bath by Wildlife World in frost-resistant glazed terracotta with a quote from William Blake around the edge. 14in wide. From £19.99 (www.amazon.co.uk)

Tabletop choice

Small cast-concrete bath, 12in wide, with ripple pattern to give birds extra footing/

grip. £20, Garden Selections (www.notonthehighstreet.com)

One for the gulls

Garden water bowl in 3mm-thick steel, powder-coated in grey. 32in wide, £350 from Clifton Nurseries (www.clifton.co.uk). Larger sizes available

Work of art

Frostproof ceramic bird bath on a green-oak base from East Sussex artist Sarah Walton. Various sizes from 33in high (total), £1,845 (www.sarahwalton.co.uk)

Focal point for a small garden

Simply elegant Baluster bath in Portland cast stone. Stands 28in high, £185, Haddon-

stone (www.haddonstone.com)

Rugged

A hunk of stone with a dish carved out of the top surface makes a fine natural bird bath. Displayed on The M&G Garden, by Cleve West (at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2016)