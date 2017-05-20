Bloomin’ lovely activities inspired by the Chelsea Flower Show

Five floral treats taking place in London this summer.

ALAIN DUCASSE’S ‘LUNCH FLOWER MENU’ AT THE DORCHESTER

Highlights of the menu include playful dishes such as the ‘Flowering vegetable garden, fresh herb condiment’, ‘Watercress velouté, Lily pad ‘our way’, ‘Fillet of Brill, red and yellow beetroot’, and ‘Potato gnocchi, courgette blossom’. The Lunch Flower Menu is completed by an intricate ‘Pistachio and Strawberry field’ dessert, created by the talented pastry team.

www.alainducasse-dorchester.com

PERRIER-JOUËT POP-UP

Throughout the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, The Kensington’s K-bar will be open and serving Perrier-Jouët’s brand new Blanc de Blancs Cuvée. On May 25, the hotel will also be offering a champagne pairing dinner at their restaurant, Town House.

www.doylecollection.com/kensington

THE IVY CHELSEA GARDEN COCKTAIL

The Kings Road restaurant has created a delicious new cocktail inspired by the Chelsea Flower Show. With sumptuous ingredients including Briottet Crème de Menthe Blanche, Grapefruit juice, elderflowel cordial and topped with prosecco, the ‘Chelsea Summer Blush’ is garnished with a rosebud, mint stroke and lavender stick.

www.theivychelseagarden.com

THE INNER TEMPLE DOG SHOW

As part of the Chelsea Fringe, The Inner Temple Dog Show celebrates the age old bond between Gardener and dog. Open to dogs of all shapes and sizes, competitors can take part in: Garden agility; Best floral outfit (dog and handler); Dog with the waggiest tail; Best Junior Handler and Publics Favourite plus the coveted Best In Show title. Picnics on the lawn are encouraged.

https://inner-temple-dog-show.eventbrite.co.uk

BLOSSOM AFTERNOON TEA

This luxurious afternoon tea features a floral feast including a bespoke Bluebird Maître Choux éclair. Made with violet essence and mixed wild berry mousseline cream and a dash of yogurt, the Sky Blue éclair will be served alongside an array of elegant bites from Bluebird Executive Chef, Liam Smith-Laing.

www.bluebird-restaurant.co.uk