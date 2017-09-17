10 pictures of the world’s largest yew hedge which are almost beyond belief

The world’s tallest yew hedge, on the Bathurst estate in the Cotswolds, has just received its annual trim.

Bathurst Estate hedge ©Peter McDiarmid

©Peter MacDiarmid / London News Pictures

Tidying the 300-year-old, 40ft-tall, 150ft-wide hedge is a two-man job that takes 12 days.

The clippings – this year amounting to nearly a ton – are used to produce a life-saving cancer drug called taxol.

You can visit and see for yourself – the public are welcome every day of the year at the estate and entry is free.

There are even holiday cottages on the property if you fancy a longer stay. And if you book a week in early September, chances are you’ll see the hedge-cutting for yourself.

Aerial view of the Bathurst Estate with mansion house surrounded by the world s highest yew hedge

The huge yew hedge forms a 40ft high boundary between the Bathurst Estate and Cirencester town centre

