Country Life Top 10: Fabulous florists

Beautiful flowers for your big day.

McQueens

The perfect combo 💚#mcqueens #flowers #london A post shared by McQueens (@mcqueensflowers) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:47am PDT

Best for innovative, contemporary arrangements, McQueens is the florist of choice for Claridge’s and The Berkeley.

(www.mcqueens.co.uk; 020–7251 5505)

Tattie Rose Flowers

I can't stop, Sunday morning planning x A post shared by Tattie Rose Flowers (@tattieroseflowersuk) on Apr 2, 2016 at 11:48pm PDT

Dorset-based Tattie Rose Flowers creates wild and romantic displays using lots of lush foliage.

(www.tattieroseflowers.co.uk; 07775 577069)

Aesme

Pink and white and all things nice 💞 A post shared by AESME (@aesmeflowers) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:57am PDT

Aesme sticks to an old-fashioned aesthetic inspired by the history of the English garden.

(www.aesme.co.uk; 020–8741 3543)

Vervain

Whimsical designs with ‘bending stems and curling petals’ made with flowers grown at the Worcestershire nursery.

(www.vervainflowers.co.uk)

By Appointment Only Design

Known for going beyond the brief, starting by considering the look, smell and feel of any room the company decorates.

(www.byappointmentonlydesign.com; 020–7486 7870)

Paula Rooney

Paula brings more than 20 years of experience to her grand and luxurious designs, often inspired by her travels.

(www.paularooney.co.uk; 01256 769039)

Willow Crossley

Lily of the Valley 🌱🌱💚 #notlongtogo #may #muguet #lilyofthevalley A post shared by Willow Crossley Flowers (@willowcrossleyflowers) on Feb 25, 2017 at 1:01am PST

These free-flowing arrangements are made with local flowers and foliage from Willow’s garden.

(www.willowcrossley.com; 07766 006894)

Paul Hawkins

Clients including The Queen, Vivienne Westwood and the National Trust have all fallen for Paul’s elegant arrangements.

(08708 502721; www.paulhawkinsflowers.co.uk)

Shane Connolly & Co

Artistic director of flowers at the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Shane strives to create meaningful displays using seasonal and sustainable plants.

(www.shaneconnolly.co.uk; 020–8964 4398)

The Garden Gate Flower Company

Florists Becca and Maz use organically grown flowers from their Cornish farm.

(www.thegardengateflowercompany.co.uk; 07427 686558)