Gardening tips for early January

Gardening tips for January: Repair turf edges

Lawn edges have a powerful visual effect on the appearance of a garden. When they’re damaged, repair is often simple enough. Cut out a square of lawn including the damaged edge, an even 1in or 2in thick. Ruffle the exposed soil to a receptive surface, then replace the square with the damaged section facing in and the straight edge facing out. Work away to match up the levels, fill in the hole with a handful of soil and work some fine soil and sand into the joined edges with a brush or the back of a rake. Good as new.