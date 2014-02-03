Gardening tips for February: Plant fruit trees

Fruit trees are such easy things to grow, and their lives so full of anticipation and reward, that we should plant them more often. Plant something you can’t readily buy in a supermarket: a little homework goes a long way. Dig a square hole the depth of the rootball and fork over the bottom of the pit. Tease the outermost roots a little, then place the tree in the hole, placing a rake handle across it to ensure all is level. Stake if necessary, then backfill the hole, leaving the best topsoil until last. Tidy up and retire for tea.

* Follow Country Life on Twitter

* Subscribe to Country Life and save