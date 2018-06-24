Ultimate guide to growing roses: What to plant, where to plant it, and why you really don’t need to prune

Charles Quest-Ritson, author of the RHS Encylcopedia of Roses, tells you everything you need to know about growing roses.

Roses are among the easiest of plants to grow and perhaps the most rewarding.

No other shrub is so elegant, scented, continuously in flower and available in every colour bar true blue. Choose well, bearing in mind the seasons, and you’ll find they’re in flower for at least six months of the year.

If you want roses that smell divine…

What is a rose without scent? It’s a common question, but there’s a good reason why so many florists’ roses are scentless: the gene for scent is incompatible with the gene for a long vase life and cut-flower roses are bred to last for up to two weeks in a vase.

In any case, not everyone perceives scent in the same way; many can’t distinguish the ‘musk’ scent of Polyantha roses. If you can, the table at the bottom of this page shows garden roses that have a good scent, some of which will last for up to a week in water. Ingrid Bergman is a great example of a finely-scented rose that will last particularly well in a vase.

If you want to know the secret to growing healthy roses…

People grumble about mildew and black-spot, but these do no lasting damage to the plant and we weren’t put on Earth to support the garden-chemicals industry. The secret to growing good healthy roses is to feed the plants – they respond splendidly.

More of a problem in our climate is the damage done by rain. The main sufferers are roses with thin petals and those so full of petals that the flowers become waterlogged.

If you’re worried about when or how to prune…

Worry no more. Roses are so easy to grow that a complete beginner can plant and enjoy a wide spectrum of different roses without any need to know about complications such as pruning. If you want to win prizes at the village fête, you need to know that pruning produces larger flowers, however, those flowers will be fewer and open later than those from an unpruned bush: the earliest flowers are borne on plants that haven’t seen a pair of secateurs for several years.

Pruning is no more than an option. For the really timid or novice gardener, there are ground-cover roses and modern shrub roses that you can leave completely unpruned or dead-headed without the slightest twinge of conscience.

If you want roses that flower early…

First into bloom are the Himalayan species Rosa sericea, R. foetida from central Asia, our own native Scotch rose R. spinosissima and first-generation hybrids such as Harison’s Yellow.

None of them blooms more than once, so the best early flowering garden roses are cultivars with one of these species in its ancestry – a welcome promise of what’s to follow.

If you want year-round roses…

In warmer climates than ours, roses flower all year round and they’ll do so for us, too, in a greenhouse or conservatory. That’s where beautiful, scented tea roses, so prized in Victorian times, perform best.

Teas are usually too tender to survive an English winter, but China roses will bear flowers outside all through an average winter in central London. It’s time both of them enjoyed a revival.

If you want climbing roses…

In hot climates, roses also grow taller. It follows that, if you plant a vigorous shrub rose against a warm wall, you can train it as a short climber – ideal for small houses. The Pemberton Musks are excellent house-climbers and, nowadays, David Austin sells several of his more vigorous ‘English’ roses as good subjects for a warm wall.

If you want autumn roses…

Most roses give of their best when they flower in summer, but some bear more flowers in autumn. The size of the trusses differs, too. Musk roses are carried in much larger clusters and some hybrid teas look more like Floribundas (with multiple flowers) in autumn.

If you want roses that grow in pots…

Many roses grow well as pot plants, provided you make sure they’re never over-watered or allowed to dry out, which isn’t easy to manage consistently. They also appreciate a liquid feed to keep the stems growing and the flower-buds forming.

The short patio roses are best for cultivation in pots, so long as they’re grown on their own roots – which is usually the case nowadays. Many roses are now bred to be enjoyed as a pot plant for a season and then thrown away or planted out in the garden. Some rose species, such as Rosa moyesii and R. rugosa, make good windbreaks, but they’re horribly prickly to prune if you grow them as hedges.

If you want roses to grow in a shady spot…

No roses relish shade, although a few ramblers – one such is Rosa arvensis – tolerate it. Their instinct is to seek the light. Plant a strong climbing rose under an apple tree and you won’t see any flowers – they will all be right at the top and out of sight.

The best roses for growing under trees are rambling roses with slender branches that reach up and then drip down, so that you can enjoy them at eye- and nose-level. Unlike the older types (Dorothy Perkins, American Pillar, Albertine), many modern ramblers are repeat-flowering and, therefore, are well worth considering.

Best roses for beginners

Queen Elizabeth

Colour: Mid-pink

Height and spread: 8ft by 3ft

Scent factor: 5

Rhapsody in Blue (Frantasia)

Colour: Purple-blue

Height and spread: 6ft by 3ft

Scent factor: 6

New Dawn

Colour: Silver-pink

Height and spread: 13ft by 6.5ft

Scent factor: 5

For Your Eyes Only (Cheweyesup)

Colour: Orange-pink with crimson base

Height and spread: 3ft by 1.5ft

Scent factor: 2

Kent (Poulcov)

Colour: White

Height and spread: 2.5ft by 4ft

Scent factor: 3

Best roses to grow against a house wall

Summertime (Chewlarmoll)

Colour: Yellow

Height and spread: 8ft by 4ft

Scent factor: 4

Climbing Lady Hillingdon

Colour: Apricot

Height and spread: 13ft by 6.5ft

Scent factor: 8

Compassion

Colour: Coral-pink, fading to white

Height and spread: 10ft by 6.5ft

Scent factor: 8

Blush Noisette

Colour: Flesh-pink

Height and spread: 8ft by 5ft

Scent factor: 5

James Galway (Auscrystal)

Colour: Light-pink

Height and spread: 6.5ft by 3ft

Scent factor: 4

Best roses for continuous flowering

Old Blush

Colour: Pink

Height and spread: 3ft by 3ft

Scent factor: 5

Mutabilis

Colour: Buff, pink & crimson

Height and spread: 6.5ft by 2.5ft

Scent factor: 3

Général Schablikine

Colour: Pink with coral tints

Height and spread: 7ft by 8ft

Scent factor: 8

Iceberg

Colour: White

Height and spread: 5ft by 3ft

Scent factor: 4

Mme Alfred Carrière

Colour: White

Height and spread: 16.5ft by 6.5ft

Scent factor: 7

Best roses for cutting

Elina (Dicjana)

Colour: Pale-yellow & cream

Height and spread: 8ft by 3ft

Scent factor: 5

Margaret Merril (Harkuly)

Colour: Pale-pink

Height and spread: 5ft by 3ft

Scent factor: 10

Ingrid Bergman (Poulman)

Colour: Deep-red

Height and spread: 2.5ft by 2ft

Scent factor: 9

Viridiflora

Colour: Green

Height and spread: 3ft by 3ft

Scent factor: 1

Olivia Rose Austin (Ausmixture)

Colour: Pink

Height and spread: 6ft by 3ft

Scent factor: 7

Best for early flowering

Nevada

Colour: White

Height and spread: 10ft by 13ft

Scent factor: 3

Marguerite Hilling

Colour: Deep-pink

Height and spread: 10ft by 13ft

Scent factor: 3

Frühlingsmorgen

Colour: Pink & white

Height and spread: 7ft by 8ft

Scent factor: 7

Frühlingsduft

Colour: Pink & pale yellow

Height and spread: 10ft by 8ft

Scent factor: 7

Golden Wings

Colour: Pale-yellow

Height and spread: 6.5ft by 5ft

Scent factor: 5

Best for pots

Flower Power (Frycassia)

Colour: Orange-pink

Height and spread: 1.5ft by 1ft

Scent factor: 4

Sweet Dream (Fryminicot)

Colour: Apricot

Height and spread: 2.5ft by 1.5ft

Scent factor: 7

The Fairy

Colour: Rose-pink

Height and spread: 2.5ft by 4ft

Scent factor: 2

Happy Days (Harquad)

Colour: Pale-amber

Height and spread: 1.5ft by 1.5ft

Scent factor: 3

Pink Bells (Poulbells)

Colour: Deep-pink

Height and spread: 3ft by 6ft

Scent factor: 3

Best for scent

Chandos Beauty (Harmisty)

Colour: Pale-amber, pink & cream

Height and spread: 3ft by 2ft

Scent factor: 10

Sweet Parfum de Provence (Meiclusif)

Colour: Deep-pink

Height and spread: 5ft by 4ft

Scent factor: 10

Munstead Wood (Ausbernard)

Colour: Deep-crimson

Height and spread: 2.5ft by 2ft

Scent factor: 10

Double Delight (Andeli)

Colour: Cream with crimson edges

Height and spread: 3ft by 2.5ft

Scent factor: 10

Jude the Obscure (Ausjo)

Colour: Buff-yellow

Height and spread: 5ft by 4ft

Scent factor: 10

Best in autumn

Buff Beauty

Colour: Butterscotch & cream

Height and spread: 7ft by 5ft

Scent factor: 7

Mme Isaac Pereire

Colour: Deep-pink

Height and spread: 8ft by 6.5ft

Scent factor: 9

Moonlight

Colour: White

Height and spread: 6ft by 6.5ft

Scent factor: 4

Alister Stella Gray

Colour: Pale-buff

Height and spread: 13ft by 6.5ft

Scent factor: 7

Lady Emma Hamilton (Ausbrother)

Colour: Orange

Height and spread: 5ft by 3ft

Scent factor: 8

Best in conservatories/greenhouses

Maréchal Niel

Colour: Yellow

Height and spread: 13ft by 10ft

Scent factor: 8

Safrano

Colour: Cream

Height and spread: 5ft by 3ft

Scent factor: 7

White Maman Cochet

Colour: Cream with pink tinge

Height and spread: 4ft by 3ft

Scent factor: 8

Lamarque

Colour: White

Height and spread: 16.5ft by 10ft

Scent factor: 4

Louis XIV

Colour: Dark-red

Height and spread: 2ft by 2ft

Scent factor: 8

Most tolerant of rain

Jacques Cartier

Colour: Pink

Height and spread: 5ft by 3ft

Scent factor: 8

Joie de Vivre (Korfloci)

Colour: Apricot, fading to pink

Height and spread: 2.5ft by 1.5ft

Scent factor: 3

Blue for You (Pejamblu)

Colour: Lilac-blue

Height and spread: 5ft by 3ft

Scent factor: 3

Hot Chocolate (Wekpaltlez)

Colour: Red & mahogany

Height and spread: 3ft by 2.5ft

Scent factor: 4

Prince Jardinier (Meitroni)