Wildflowers, perfect ponds and a luxuriant, sheltered garden tucked away in Scotland: Country Life’s top gardening stories of 2017

Between Christmas and New Year, we're taking a look back at some of our most popular stories of the year – today, we look at the gardens that have delighted and inspired.

From deciduous woods yet to fill out with leaf, to windswept hilltop shingle beach and riverbank, our flora can give so much pleasure.

Gardening myths get passed down from one generation to the next, says Charles Quest-Ritson, so never be afraid to try things out for yourself.

Pretty gardening accounts that will inspire green fingers everywhere.

For sheer romance and, given its coastal location, a surprising amount of shelter, it would be hard to beat this luxuriantly planted and colourful Scottish garden.

On a south-facing ridge in the Evenlode valley, the Arts-and-Crafts-style garden of a 1920s house has been given a facelift in recent years, enhancing the building’s relationship to its landscape.

The garden at Felley Priory, Underwood, Nottinghamshire, enjoyed considerable fame a generation ago for its cohesive planting and plantsmanship, but Non Morris finds its greatness continues with the present owners.

Alan Titchmarsh reveals when to clear out the weeds and keep your pond in top condition – and you can even get the grandchildren to help out.

Charles Quest-Ritson reminisces about the day his bargain purchase of a cyclamen in Woolworths proved to be something rather special.

A glorious garden deserves a glorious garden gate.

In 1852, the freehold was secured and the smaller residence of Birkhall was gifted to Edward, Prince of Wales. We pay the garden a visit.