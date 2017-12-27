Wildflowers, perfect ponds and a luxuriant, sheltered garden tucked away in Scotland: Country Life’s top gardening stories of 2017

Between Christmas and New Year, we're taking a look back at some of our most popular stories of the year – today, we look at the gardens that have delighted and inspired.
Wildflowers of Britain: A simple guide
From deciduous woods yet to fill out with leaf, to windswept hilltop shingle beach and riverbank, our flora can give so much pleasure.
Three gardening myths debunked
Gardening myths get passed down from one generation to the next, says Charles Quest-Ritson, so never be afraid to try things out for yourself.
10 gardening Instagram accounts to delight and inspire you
Pretty gardening accounts that will inspire green fingers everywhere.
Wormistoune: A luxuriant, sheltered garden tucked away in Scotland
For sheer romance and, given its coastal location, a surprising amount of shelter, it would be hard to beat this luxuriantly planted and colourful Scottish garden.
Wychwood Manor: A 1920s house and gardens, restored and transformed
On a south-facing ridge in the Evenlode valley, the Arts-and-Crafts-style garden of a 1920s house has been given a facelift in recent years, enhancing the building’s relationship to its landscape.
Felley Priory: The ultimate lesson in the value of planting hedges
The garden at Felley Priory, Underwood, Nottinghamshire, enjoyed considerable fame a generation ago for its cohesive planting and plantsmanship, but Non Morris finds its greatness continues with the present owners.
How to keep a perfect pond
Alan Titchmarsh reveals when to clear out the weeds and keep your pond in top condition – and you can even get the grandchildren to help out.
The day that Woolworths accidentally sold me an endangered species
Charles Quest-Ritson reminisces about the day his bargain purchase of a cyclamen in Woolworths proved to be something rather special.
17 country garden gates which demonstrate a perfect combination of form and function
A glorious garden deserves a glorious garden gate.
Birkhall, Balmoral estate, Aberdeenshire
In 1852, the freehold was secured and the smaller residence of Birkhall was gifted to Edward, Prince of Wales. We pay the garden a visit.