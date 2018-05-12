When will your fruit be ready to pick? A complete guide to fruit in the gardens of Britain

From apples to strawberries, here's when the fruits in your garden will be ready to pick.
Whether you’re wondering about what fruit to plant in your garden or impatiently awaiting the appearance and ripening of the trees and bushes that are already growing, this handy guide – whose creators, Bramley & Teal, have also put it into a pretty graphic – offers all you need to know.
APPLES
When to pick: between August and November
An easily grown fruit, both dessert and cooking apples are popular fruits to grow. Bramley is the most popular variety of cooking apple, while favourite dessert apple types include Golden Delicious.
APRICOTS
When to pick: between July and August
Apricot plants may struggle to grow in colder areas, but in others they can thrive if left to grow in the sunshine, protected from frost.
BLACKBERRIES
When to pick: between July and September
Easily found in hedgerows from the late summer onwards, blackberries make for great jams and dessert fillings.
BLACKCURRANTS
When to pick: between June and August
These easy to grow bunches of dark fruits have a tart flavour and can be turned into all sorts of things, from pies to jams, cordials and liqueurs.
BLUEBERRIES
When to pick: between July and September
Often regarded as a ‘superfood’, blueberries are great to grow not only for the end result but also for the pretty flowers that appear in the meantime.
CHERRIES
When to pick: between June and August
Cherries are available in several varieties – some sweet and perfect for eating as is, while others are a little bitter when raw, but great when cooked into jams and desserts.
CRANBERRIES
When to pick: between August and October
High in vitamins, these originally American berries are wonderful in sauces, stuffing and as an accompaniment to cooked meat.
DAMSONS
When to pick: between August and October
Similar to plums, damsons grow on compact trees good for smaller gardens.
ELDERFLOWERS
When to pick: between May and July
Start picking these flowers in the late springtime so that you’ll have enough to make a delicious elderflower cordial perfect for summer days.
GOOSEBERRIES
When to pick: between June and August
An easy-to-grow soft fruit, be sure to take care when picking fully-ripened gooseberries, as they are likely to burst.
LOGANBERRIES
When to pick: between July and August
A cross between a raspberry and a blackberry, loganberries are best picked when they turn a deep red colour. Edible whether cooked or raw, it has a sharper flavour than raspberries.
MULBERRIES
When to pick: between August and October
Rarely found in shops, sometimes the only way to get a hold of mulberries is to pick them fresh from the tree. It may take several years for a mulberry tree to start bearing fruit.
PEARS
When to pick: between August and November
Pears require very little care throughout the year and are the perfect fruit for autumn. The most popular varieties grown are the Conference and the Concorde.
PLUMS
When to pick: between August and September
Even the smallest of gardens can grow plum trees! Ripening on the branch, plums can be eaten as soon as they are picked or made into jams and other sweet treats.
QUINCE
When to pick: between September and November
Similar in appearance to pears, quinces are large, yellow and aromatic fruits which are hard to find in most shops and supermarkets. Great for jellies and jams, they’re easy to look after and avoid many of the common problems that come with growing fruit.
RASPBERRIES
When to pick: between June and October
With varieties ready to harvest in both the summer and the autumn, raspberries can be enjoyed much of the year. They also freeze well, meaning they can even be eaten in the winter.
REDCURRANTS
When to pick: between June and August
Redcurrants are closely related to blackcurrants and grow well even in the colder areas of Britain, though the ripening process speeds up dramatically when they’re given some sun.
RHUBARB
When to pick: between March and August
Technically classed as a vegetable, rhubarb becomes very sweet when stewed to make desserts such as pies and crumbles. Its long leaf stalks are red, pink or green in colour.
ROSEHIPS
When to pick: between September and November
These brightly coloured hips can be found in hedgerows and, once cooked, are delicious in syrups and jellies.
SLOES
When to pick: between October and December
A small, round stone fruit, sloes are an autumn fruit growing in popularity, thanks to their increasing use in homemade gins and other liqueurs.
STRAWBERRIES
When to pick: between June and September
Strawberries are so easy to grow at home and can be grown almost anywhere. They’re one of the signs that summer has arrived, famously paired with cream or champagne.
