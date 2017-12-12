10 gorgeous Christmas decorations

These stunning pieces with turn your home into a decoration masterpiece. Amelia Thorpe selects finishing touches for tree and table.

Stag & Mistletoe cracker box
£55, Thornback & Peel
020–7242 7478; www.thornbackandpeel.co.uk

Handmade turkey decoration
£18, Fine Cell Work
020–7931 9998; www.finecellwork.co.uk

Christmas bird-motif Napkins
£39.95 set of four, Highgrove
0333 222 4555; www.highgrovegardens.com

Dawson frosted reindeer
£35, Neptune
01793 427427; www.neptune.com

Large deer table decoration
£60, Nina Campbell
020–7225 1011; www.ninacampbell.com

Hussar Nutcracker table decoration
£125, Linley
www.davidlinley.com; 020–7730 7300

Glittery peacock decoration
£6.95, Liberty
www.libertylondon.com; 020–7734 1234

Metal ivy candle holder
£24, OKA
0333 004 2042; www.oka.com

Dog in a jumper decoration
£15, Daylesford
0800 083 1233; www.daylesford.com

Black-leather ice bucket
£138, Joanna Wood
www.joannawood.co.uk; 020– 7730 5064

