10 lovely wood baskets for your log burner or open fire

On the hunt for a new log basket? Amelia Thorpe presents her favourites that offer perfect storage as you transport wood from the log pile to the fire.

Circular log basket
From £154.93, Waveney Rush
01502 538777; www.waveneyrush.co.uk

£590, The New Craftsmen
020–7148 3190; www.thenewcraftsmen.com

£525, OKA
0333 004 2042; www.oka.com

£160, Neptune
01793 427450; www.neptune.com

£75, Jim Lawrence
www.jim-lawrence.co.uk; 01473 826685

£120, Houseology
0330 363 0330; www.houseology.com

£270, Chesneys
020–7627 1410; www.chesneys.co.uk

£199, Life of Riley
01799 551813; www.lifeofrileyonline.co.uk

£99.95, House of Bruar
0345 136 0111; www.houseofbruar.com

£325, Somerset Willow
01278 424003; www.somersetwillow.co.uk

£96, Bodj
01983 537760; www.bodj.co.uk

 