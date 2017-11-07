10 lovely wood baskets for your log burner or open fire

On the hunt for a new log basket? Amelia Thorpe presents her favourites that offer perfect storage as you transport wood from the log pile to the fire.
Circular log basket
From £154.93, Waveney Rush
01502 538777; www.waveneyrush.co.uk
Willow log basket by Annemarie O’Sullivan
£590, The New Craftsmen
020–7148 3190; www.thenewcraftsmen.com
Sumava log bin, large
£525, OKA
0333 004 2042; www.oka.com
Somerton round log basket, large
£160, Neptune
01793 427450; www.neptune.com
Staveley log basket, small
£75, Jim Lawrence
www.jim-lawrence.co.uk; 01473 826685
Garden Trading rope-and-rattan log basket
£120, Houseology
0330 363 0330; www.houseology.com
The Mendip log holder
£270, Chesneys
020–7627 1410; www.chesneys.co.uk
Leather log basket
£199, Life of Riley
01799 551813; www.lifeofrileyonline.co.uk
Round rattan log basket
£99.95, House of Bruar
0345 136 0111; www.houseofbruar.com
Balloon log basket
£325, Somerset Willow
01278 424003; www.somersetwillow.co.uk
Lotus log holder
£96, Bodj
01983 537760; www.bodj.co.uk
