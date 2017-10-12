These lovely pieces of furniture chosen by Amelia Thorpe demonstrate that buying new doesn't have to mean sacrificing classic quality.
Buying a new sofa too often involves a depressing trip to a thinly-disguised warehouse to buy something cheap, mass-produced and characterless. Yes, it’ll look good on the showroom floor; but you know that in three or four years you’ll have to replace it with something else.
It doesn’t have to be that way, as these lovely pieces demonstrate.
Bowmore chair in Harris Tweed
From £886, Tetrad – 01772 792936; www.tetrad.co.uk
Knightsbridge ottoman
£1,920 plus fabric, Dudgeon Sofas – 020–7589 0322; www.dudgeonsofas.com
Coleridge 2½ seat sofa
£3,840, Brights of Nettlebed – 01491 641115; www.brightsofnettlebed.co.uk
The Quiver Klismos stool
£5,600, Soane – 020–7730 6400; www.soane.co.uk
St Kilda chair in Harris Tweed Granite Herringbone
£1,610, Sofas & Stuff – 0808 178 3211; www.sofasandstuff.com
Lauderdale 3-seat sofa in Elk Brown velvet
£1,675, OKA – 0333 004 2042; www.oka.com
Hanbury sofa
£10,200, Jamb – 020–7730 2122; www.jamb.co.uk
Alexandra chair
£2,675 plus fabric, Beaumont & Fletcher – 020–7352 5594; www.beaumontandfletcher.com
George chair
£1,764 plus fabric, The Odd Chair Company – 01772 691777; www.theoddchaircompany.com
Byron chair
£1,589, John Sankey – 0115-946 2121; www.johnsankey.co.uk
At home with Uncle Monty: Design cues from the Withnail and I icon
Thirty years after the release of Withnail and I, Arabella Youens examines the stylistic legacy of the fictional character's taste…
12 beautiful sofas to fit any living space, from classic to contemporary
Are you sitting comfortably? And stylishly? Then we'll begin.