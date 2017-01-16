From King Hussein’s curtains to this beautiful Wiltshire interior

The interior of Stephanie Dunning’s Wiltshire house has a feel that gives no clue to the huge programme of restoration and rebuilding that has taken place as Giles Kime found out.

Stephanie Dunning started her career working in property development, but moved into interior design when she was asked to make curtains for the London office of King Hussein of Jordan.

The experience she gained making detailed technical drawings in her previous career remains the starting point of all her projects, which range from Georgian townhouses to a villa on Lake Como. Her business is based in a barn in rural Wiltshire near the 19th-century home she restored with her husband, Peter Everard.

This is the living room of a 19th-century house that the couple has completely restored and which incorporates only one of the existing walls.

Their aim was to create a house that didn’t look like a new build. With this in mind, the emphasis was on craftsmanship and painstaking detail in the building techniques, such as Flemish bond brickwork.

Inside, they combined details like wooden panelling, 50mm thick doors and deep cornicing with 21st-century technology.

The sofas are from George Smith (020 7384 1004; www.georgesmith.com) upholstered in fabrics from Mark Alexander (01623 756699; www.markalexander.com).

The wall lights are from Vaughan (020–7349 4600; www.vaughandesigns.com) and the table lamp from Porta Romana (020 7352 0440; www.portaromana.com).

The walls and ceiling are painted with both Hardwick White and Lamp Room Gray from Farrow & Ball.

Stephanie Dunning Interiors – 01722 710608; www.stephaniedunninginteriordesign.com

