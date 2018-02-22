A chance to hear Lord Snowdon in conversation with Country Life’s Giles Kime

On Wednesday March 7, Lord Snowdon will discuss the vital role that the hand plays in contemporary design with Country Life’s Interiors Editor Giles Kime at London Design Week 2018.

From learning the art of furniture making at Parnham in the 1980s to his role as the Vice Patron of The Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust, Lord Snowdon has devoted his career to learning about, promoting and celebrating craftsmanship.

Making by hand has also, for more than 30 years, been at the heart of his own business, Linley, one of the best-known names in luxury British furniture.

In 2016, he launched the Linley Summer School at which eight design students are given an opportunity to develop their cabinet-making and marquetry skills.

This year, one of the highlights of London Design Week 2018 at Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, is a one-hour session at which Lord Snowdon will discuss why he believes traditional skills are not just key to creating furniture that is beautiful, but that also functions well and has the capacity to last forever.

A growing focus of his interest is design education – in particular, the decline in courses that offer students an understanding of the practical aspects of the design process.

Event details

When: Wednesday, March 7, 3-4pm

Where: Design Club, Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, London SW10

Tickets: On offer to Country Life readers for £7.50 (usually £10). To find out more about this and other talks during London Design Week visit dcch.co.uk, but to secure the discount you’ll need to email tickets@dcch.co.uk and quote CL.