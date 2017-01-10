From four posters to luxurious divans, Giles Kime picks out the finest beds on the market.

There’s a dizzying array of beds on offer from traditional bed knobs and broomsticks to lavish, no-expense numbers, with mattresses crafted from horse hair, silk and cashmere.

But where should you turn for advice and inspiration? Country Life’s interiors editor Giles Kime has thirty years’ experience in the design industry.

He has used that wealth of knowledge to put together a list of the finest bed companies in Britain. Every one of them offers a range of beautiful designs as well as the expertise to help you make the right choice for your home.

Country Life’s definitive top ten offers everything from stylish, modern creations to four-posters which wouldn’t look out of place in a medieval castle. Enjoy.

Country Life Top 10: Beds

And So To Bed

01308 425252; www.andsotobed.co.uk

From classic to contemporary.

The English Bed Company

01619 258503; www.theenglishbedcompany.co.uk

A great source of upholstered designs.

Hästens

020 7436 0646; www.hastens.com

Contemporary looks from Sweden.

Hypnos Beds

01844 348200; www.hypnosbeds.com

A trusted British classic.

Leporello

01483 284109; www.leporello.co.uk

The ultimate in elegance.

Simon Horn

020 7731 3555; www.simonhorn.com

Classic good looks.

Somnus

01132 055200; www.somnus.co.uk

Yorkshire specialist with its own farm.

Vispring

01752 366311; www.vispring.com

An unbeatable range plus bespoke.

Wrought Iron & Brass Bed Co.

01485 542516; www.wroughtironandbrassbed.co.uk

Nostalgic designs from this Norfolk specialist.

Savoir Beds

020 8838 4838; www.savoirbeds.co.uk

The ultimate in stylish beds.

Throughout 2017, Country Life will be drawing on years of expertise and insight to bring you definitive top 10 lists to help you turn your house into the home you’ve always dreamt of.

It doesn’t matter if you’re after a modern fireplace or one to fit into a 16th century cottage, or whether you’re lighting a loft space in Battersea or a seaside escape in Dorset, we’ll have you covered.

