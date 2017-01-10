Giles Kime casts his eye over the finest fireplaces in the land.

Chimney pieces are as varied as Britain’s rich architectural heritage, from Medieval and Georgian through to Victorian and cutting edge contemporary.

But where should you turn for advice and inspiration? Country Life’s interiors editor Giles Kime has thirty years’ experience in the design industry.

He has used that wealth of knowledge to put together a list of the finest companies in Britain – every one of whom offers a range of beautiful designs as well as the expertise to help you make the right choice for your home.

Country Life’s definitive list offers designs that will suit any style of interior.

Country Life Top 10: Fireplaces



Architectural Heritage

01386 584414; www.architectural-heritage.co.uk

Bespoke stone fireplaces.

CVO

01325 301020; www.cvo.co.uk

Striking contemporary designs.

Chesney’s

020 7627 1410; www.chesneys.co.uk

Awide range of both new and antique.

Haddonstone

01604 770711; www.haddonstone.com

Cast stone designs.

J. Rotherham

01430 861047; www.jrotherham.co.uk

Stone and marble fireplaces.

Jamb

020 7730 2122; www.jamb.co.uk

From rare chimney pieces to historically inspired.

Renaissance

020 7251 8844; www.renaissancelondon.com

From classic to quirky.

English Fireplaces

01730 887198; www.englishfireplaces.co.uk

Classic good looks.

Marble Hill

020 8892 1488; www.marblehill.co.uk

A good source of ornate, period styles.

Acquisitions

020 3432 0838, www.acquisitions.co.uk

Classic to contemporary.

Throughout 2017, Country Life will be drawing on years of expertise and insight to bring you definitive top 10 lists to help you turn your house into the home you’ve always dreamt of.

It doesn’t matter if you’re after a modern fireplace or one to fit into a 16th century cottage, or whether you’re lighting a loft space in Battersea or a seaside escape in Dorset, we’ll have you covered.

