Our interiors expert Giles Kime guides you towards the most beautiful lighting on the market today.

The possibilities for lighting are endless; take your pick from table lamps, floorlights or chandelier?

The best schemes are those that include a mix of lighting sources that suit every occasion.

But where should you turn for advice and inspiration? Country Life’s interiors editor Giles Kime has thirty years’ experience in the design industry. He has used that wealth of knowledge to put together a list of the finest companies in Britain – every one of whom offers a range of beautiful designs as well as the expertise to help you make the right choice for your home.

Country Life’s definitive top ten includes everything from classic to contemporary. Enjoy.

Country Life Top 10: Lighting



Charles Edwards

020 7736 8490; www.charlesedwards.com

Classic British designs with a global reputation.

Collier Webb

020 7373 8888; www.collierwebb.com

Exquisite designs from classic to quirky.

Heathfield & Co

01732 350450; heathfield.co.uk

Chic, contemporary lighting designs.

Hector Finch

020 7731 8886; www.hectorfinch.com

A great source of distinctive designer style.

Jamb

020 7730 2122; www.jamb.co.uk

The ultimate in country house style.

Jim Lawrence

01473 826968; www.jim-lawrence.co.uk

A wide range of lighting to suit all tastes.

Original BTC

020 7351 2130; www.originalbtc.com

Beautifully made contemporary.

Porta Romana

020 7352 0440; www.portaromana.com

A distinctive, modern take on lighting.

Soane Britain

020 7730 6400; www.soane.co.uk

Beautifully made, exquisite designs.

Vaughan Designs

020 7349 4600; www.vaughandesigns.com

Inspiring designs from classic to contemporary.

Throughout 2017, Country Life will be drawing on years of expertise and insight to bring you definitive top 10 lists to help you turn your house into the home you’ve always dreamt of.

It doesn’t matter if you’re after a modern fireplace or one to fit into a 16th century cottage, or whether you’re lighting a loft space in Battersea or a seaside escape in Dorset, we’ll have you covered.

