Dive in: Perfect pool room furniture and accessories

Reinvent your pool area and create the ultimate oasis – or just get the pool house look for your patio or conservatory.
Marlow three-seater sofa, £3,973.20 (plus 22m of fabric)
The Odd Chair Company (01772 691777; www.theoddchaircompany.com)
Arundel six-seater dining table, £1,490
Neptune (01793 427300; www.neptune.com)
Imo three-seater bench, £930
Pinch (020–7622 5075; www.pinchdesign.com)
Pembridge Stripe cushion, £35
The White Company (020–3758 9222; www.thewhitecompany.com)
Small Bouclé Classic sisal rug in Light Honey with double border, 3m by 2m (10ft by 6½ft), £544
Crucial Trading (01562 743747; www.crucial-trading.com)
Cove lounger, £1,450
Indian Ocean (020–8675 4808; www.indian-ocean. co.uk)
A La Carte bespoke outdoor kitchen unit, from £19,000 including appliances
Gaze Burvill (01420 588444; www.gazeburvill.com)
Rockport coffee table, £1,265
OKA (0844 815 7380; www.oka.com)
Samba Marine hammock with spreader bar, £65
Hammock Barn (01993 824085; www.hammockbarn.co.uk)
Hanging Rattan Bowl chair in Natural, £540
Out There Interiors (020–8099 7443; www. outthereinteriors.com)
Cashmere Neat cable-knit throw, £495
Johnstons of Elgin (03442 252252; www.johnstonscashmere.com)
Reversible blanket-stitch merino-and-cashmere throw, £350
Johnstons of Elgin (03442 252252; www.johnstonscashmere.com)
