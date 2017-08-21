Get the look: The dining room inspired by Long Island

The soft colours of the scheme Philippa Thorp created for this dining room reflects its Long Island setting.

Philippa Thorp was asked by her London-based American clients to design the interiors of their new-build holiday home in the Hamptons, including this bright, airy dining room. The house was built on a greenfield site in the typical Long Island vernacular of a cedar shingle façade with generous amounts of glazing. On one side, the dual-aspect dining room looks over the swimming pool and, on the other, it links to the garden, which is accessed through French doors that are left open throughout the day during the summer months.

Fabrics & furnishings

From almost every seat around the dining table, there are views of greenery and sky, providing a palette that informed Philippa’s choice of fabrics and furnishings. At the far windows stand a pair of metal serving tables that she designed and were made by Lamberti (0039 089 461681; www.lambertidecor.it), inlaid with coppery blues and greens in a nod to the curtains, whose fabric is Smokebush, a linen by Galbraith & Paul in frost on white available in the UK through Tissus d’Helene (020–7352 9977; www.tissusdhelene.co.uk).

Wallpaper

The walls are covered in a white cotton batting fabric by Claremont Furnishing (020–7581 9575; www.claremontfurnishing.com), which gives the room a serene air—important in a dining room.

Final touches

With its fluted edged detailing, the oak dining table is a bespoke design made in England. Philippa sourced the Regency dining chairs – chosen for their beautifully aged patina – through an antique dealer. Adding drama is the chandelier by Stilnovo that’s made of black enamel with gilt-edged glazed tubes.

For more information about Philippa’s work, visit: http://thorp.co.uk; 020–7235 7808