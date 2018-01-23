The designer’s bedroom: ‘Juxtaposing colours and pattern is great, but you still need to know when to pull back’

South African designer Hubert Zandberg’s blend of new and vintage pieces can lend depth and character to any room. Photograph by Darren Chung.

After graduating from Stellenbosch University, Hubert moved to London, where he worked at Heal’s before joining antique dealer and designer David Champion. He established his own practice in 2002 and, today, works on projects around the globe, from Moscow to Ibiza and London to Cape Town.

The client specified that she wanted colour in the bedroom of her London town house, so the designer opted for a silk wallpaper in turquoise. The vibrancy was continued on the bed canopy by using a fabric by Tony Duquette (www.jimthompsonfabrics.com; 020–7368 7700) and in the cushions covered in a variety of fabrics by Alton Brooke (www.alton-brooke.co.uk; 020–7376 7008). The bed is bespoke. ‘I love the romance of four-poster beds—they’re a bit exotic, a bit otherworldly,’ he says.

Because the house is listed, there was a limit to what could be changed architecturally, so Hubert has manipulated the space by dividing a verre églomisé screen by Nominka D’Albanella and standing each half in the alcoves on either side of the chimney breast.

‘I wanted to add a “ping” to the room – the screens add depth and movement without taking centre stage.’

Bedside tables were rescued from a jeweller’s in Madrid and ebonised and an existing bench was reupholstered in a metallic fabric to add a touch of rock ’n’ roll. Sumptuous velvet curtains in chocolate brown turn down the colour volume, but introduce another layer of texture. ‘Juxtaposing colours and pattern is great, but you still need to know when to pull back, otherwise the room can turn into a cacophony.’

Hubert Zandberg Interiors (020–8962 2776; www.hzinteriors.com)