Join Country Life, Willow Crossley and OKA for lunch at Coworth Park

Join Country Life at the beautiful Coworth Park for a talk with florist Willow Crossley about her designs, her clients and her new range with OKA.

Willow Crossley has built a reputation for her relaxed, rustic approach to flowers that she describes as ‘more cabbage roses and cow parsley than carefully arranged orchids’. Her refreshing signature style has attracted commissions from a wide range of clients, including Mulberry and Jo Malone, and a number of high-profile individuals.

More recently, she has created a hugely successful range of faux flowers for OKA that offers an opportunity to achieve her distinctive look without having to touch a pair of secateurs.

The lunch is at Coworth Park, Berkshire, Dorchester Collection’s luxurious country-house hotel and spa on the borders of Windsor Great Park. Guests are invited to arrive at Restaurant Coworth Park for a glass of Champagne at 12pm as they listen to a short talk on the story behind OKA.

After a three-course lunch with wine, coffee and petits fours, Willow will be in conversation with Country Life Interiors Editor Giles Kime, describing how she uses flowers to transform a space and enhance an occasion.

Later, she will demonstrate how she made the bunches she has created for OKA and will also sign copies of Flourish, her latest book. The event will finish at 3pm.

When is the event

The May 17, 12pm–3pm

Location

Coworth Park, Blacknest Road, Berkshire SL5 7SE

What’s included

Tickets cost £50 per person, for coffee on arrival, a three-course lunch — including one glass of Champagne, a glass of wine, coffee and petits fours — and a gift.

How to book

Visit www.dorchestercollection.com/en/ascot/coworth-park/restaurants-bars/coworth-park-speaker-events or telephone 01344 876600.

