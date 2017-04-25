Video: Lessons on lighting a country house collection, from some of Britain’s top experts

Modern curation in stately homes demands state-of-the-art lighting, as experts explained at a day organised by TM Lighting and Country Life.

In February 2017 a group of experts came together at Weston Park to offer an insight into the challenges of putting modern lighting into a stately home.

Hosted by John Goodall, Architecture Editor of Country Life, the day included expert speakers Harry Triggs and Andrew Molyneux Co-Founders and Directors of TM Lighting, and Janie Money, Associate Director of Sibyl Colefax & John Fowler who discussed modern curating techniques used to enhance the visitor experience in historic homes, including conservation, lighting, and interior design.

The day was attended by stately home owners, interior designers and architects, and guests of Country Life magazine. The day finished with a curator-led tour of the stunning collection, by Gareth Williams, of the Weston Park Foundation.

TM Lighting have now produced this video of highlights from the day – including some fascinating nuggets of wisdom.

