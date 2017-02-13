For cosiness and efficiency, log burners and stoves are the ultimate choice. Country Life interiors editor Giles Kime picks out the best on the market.

Log burners and fires have enjoyed a huge renaissance, and it’s easy to see why. In the frost and snow of winter, nothing beats the traditional cosiness of a roaring log fire. Radiators and underfloor heating, while very efficient, simply don’t have the atmosphere-building qualities of crackling logs and flickering flames.

But should it be a fireplace or a stove? An elegant fireplace makes an attractive focal point year-round, and the warmth, smell and glow of an open fire will emphasise its role as the heart of the home. But while the age-old pleasure of an open fire may be unbeatable, it isn’t an efficient method of heating. The uncontrolled airflow draws centrally heated air from the rest of the house up the chimney at the same time as hot air from the fire.

Log burners and gas stoves, on the other hand, deliver radiant heat with significantly higher efficiency than an open fire. The latest clean-burn technologies in woodburning stoves combine efficiency with minimal emissions, making them much better for the environment. They also create a less formal focal point than a grand fireplace – some may prefer that for its relaxed appeal, even for a touch of that now infamous cosy Danish hygge.

Country Life’s definitive list of log burners and multi-fuel stoves offers designs that will suit any style of interior.

Country Life Top 10: Log burners and stoves

Beaumont 8 Series – £1,686

020 7627 1410; www.chesneys.co.uk

Classical detailing gives it a handsome appearance even when it’s not roaring away.

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

Esse 1 Ruby – £541

01282 813 235; www.esse.com

Outstanding value in a stove still capable of 5kw output.

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

Jotul F400 – £2,369

01527 506010;www.jotuluk.com

One of the largest log burners on the market, capable of taking pieces of wood almost 20 inches across.

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

Arc multi-fuel stove – £1,596

01983 537777; www.charnwood.com

A strikingly modern design available in eight colours.

. Li

. Life Top 10s

fe Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

Farringdon medium wood-burner with log store – £1,561

01297 35700; www.ardastoves.com

Available in anthracite for a classic traditional stove finish, or the grey colour finish pictured here for a more contemporary look.

.

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

Yeoman CL3 gas stove – £1,079

01392 261900; www.yeomanstoves.co.uk

A powerful, high efficiency stove with a highly realistic log effect, plus the benefits of being programmable with thermostatic controls.

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

Morsø 7943 – £2,612

01788 554410; www.morsoe.com

Raises the combustion chamber with glass sections just high enough that the view of the fire’s flames can be enjoyed from anywhere in the room.

.

. Life Top 10s

Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

Clearview Vision 500 – £1,656

01588 650401; www.clearviewstoves.com

Features a large single door for uninterrupted view of the fire and the ability to take 15-inch logs.

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

Chesney’s Shoreditch LS5 – £1,440

020 7627 1410; www.chesneys.co.uk

DEFRA-exempt for use in smoke control areas, meaning it can be safely and legally used to burn logs in all major cities and towns throughout the UK.

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

Stovax Riva Plus Large – £1,575

020 3432 0838, www.stovax.com

One of the biggest log burners on the market at almost 28 inches wide – a big stove to make a big impact.

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

. Life Top 10s

Throughout 2017, Country Life will be drawing on years of expertise and insight to bring you definitive top 10 lists to help you turn your house into the home you’ve always dreamt of.

It doesn’t matter if you’re after a modern fireplace or one to fit into a 16th century cottage, or whether you’re lighting a loft space in Battersea or a seaside escape in Dorset, we’ll have you covered.

More Country Life Top 10s:

Country Life Top 10: Lighting – The best lamps, chandeliers and lights you can buy

Country Life Top 10: Beds – The best night’s sleep you can buy