The marble bath so beautiful the rest of the room was designed around it

Giles Kime admires a pared-down space capped off with an antique marble bath that sets the tone.

This en-suite bathroom designed by Drummonds is in the extension of a listed 15th-century farmhouse in Surrey that was constructed with an oak frame and has walls finished with lime plaster.

The owners were keen that the structure and its interior were not only sympathetic to the building’s medieval origins, but also had a crisp, almost contemporary style.

The centrepiece of the scheme, of course, is the antique marble bath.

The bath actually came first, and guided the design of the rest of the space – including the extensive use of Carrara marble with a soft-grey vein. The skirting is also marble.

The curved, frameless shower screen allows maximum height for the showerhead, but has minimal visual impact.

Because the windows are single glazed in keeping with the rest of the building, a robust heating system was a must. The steeply pitched roof also didn’t leave much wall space to accommodate radiators, so a sophisticated underfloor heating system was chosen.

The project was designed and overseen by Drummonds bathrooms, which also supplied the basin, taps and showerhead.

Drummonds – 0207 376 4499; www.drummonds-uk.com