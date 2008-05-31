An evening of heirlooms at Christie’s

Last month, Orlando Rock, chairman of Christie’s UK, Marella Rossi Mosseri of ART LINK, Lulu Lytle of Soane Britain and antique dealer Edward Hurst shared their thoughts on heirlooms in the Great Room at Christie’s.

Supported by Charles Stanley—whose CEO Paul Abberley addressed the guests—the discussion was chaired by Giles Kime of Country Life and attended by readers, clients of Charles Stanley, antique dealers, interior designers and friends of Christie’s.

The event was a chance to see the latest in the auction house’s ‘The Collector’ series, which celebrates exceptional furniture and works of art for the home.

Here’s a selection of images from what proved to be a memorable evening.

Edward Hurst, Antique Dealer and Interior Consultant and Lulu Lyte, co-founder and Creative Director of Soane.