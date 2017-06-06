Get free tickets to the The Art & Antiques Fair Olympia

Country Life readers are being offered free tickets for The Art & Antiques Fair Olympia.

Celebrating its 45th edition, The Art & Antiques Fair Olympia runs from 27 June to 2 July 2017 – and for lovers of stylish interiors, the fair is an unrivalled destination. It’s London’s longest running art and antiques fair, and will showcase 160 of the world’s leading specialist dealers.

To attend, register for your complimentary invitation at www.olympia-art-antiques.com/CountryLife.



Those who make it along will be able to discover a diversity of periods and styles crossing a variety of disciplines including furniture, clocks, ceramics and glass to jewellery, textiles, sculpture and art. With over 55,000 pieces to explore, personalise your interiors with eclectic statement pieces and add irresistible treasures to your collection.

Returning as part of the Fair this year, the Sculpture Objects Functional Art & Design Fair – SOFA LONDON will present three dimensional contemporary artworks crossing the boundaries of design, fine and decorative art.

New for 2017, join our dedicated Interior Design Talk Series and learn more about the latest trends from leading international experts, including Henrietta Spencer-Churchill, Emma Burns from Sybil Colefax & John Fowler, Douglas Mackie and the BIID (British Institute of Interior Design). Listen to insightful and inspiring talks with a programme hosting speakers from leading museums and institutions including the British Museum and TATE.