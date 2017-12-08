Christmas gifts for ladies to inspire, delight and entertain

From £50 to £1,280, we've selected some lovely items to help you find the perfect present.

Perfect for travel or at home, this lavender-filled silk eye mask has been lovingly made in Britain.

Cerise Deco Print eye mask by Otis Batterbee, £50 – click here to buy.

Everyone needs a hair on hide belt in their wardrobe, and this cow print is spot on.

Ledbury belt by Mackenzie & George, £64.99 – click here to buy.

Designed by Jane James and modelled by John Ablitt, this delightful Autumn squirrel paperweight uses a palette of warm, autumn colours.

Royal Crown Derby squirrel paperweight from the RSPB, £88 – click here to buy.

This award-winning, age-defying collection has been created with relaxing, hand-harvested frankincense.

Frankincense Intense Age-Defying Collection by Neal’s Yard Remedies , £120 – click here to buy.

A casual slip on leather loafer with a soft peached and water resistant finish.

Santorini moccasins by Dubarry of Ireland , £129 – click here to buy.

Warm, glowing colours of soft greens, blues and yellows on the softest creamy gold background.

The Open-Winged Jewel Beetle Scarf by Farnworth & Cole , £130 – click here to buy.

Gold plated and hand decorated, the delightful design of this enamel box depicts a mystical Christmas snow scene at night.

Christmas 2017 enamel box ‘Dove of Peace’ by Halcyon Days, £165 – click here to buy.

Bring a touch of the great British countryside into your home with one of these lifelike sheep stools.

Mavis Sheep footrest from Highgrove, £175 – click here to buy.

The iconic outdoors brand offers this new range in men’s or ladies versions (both at the same price) and claims to offer ‘the reassurance of storm-level protection’. We’re not entirely sure what that means, but it sounds great. They’re offering a free rucksack with orders over £120 ahead of Christmas.

Berghaus Ridgemaster 3-in-1 jacket, £195 – click here to buy.

A sophisticated solution for short-haul travel.

The Carry-On cabin case in champagne by Arlo Skye, available from Harrods, £599 – click here to buy.

Stunning bespoke earrings.

Chrysoprase and diamond earrings by John Lloyd Morgan, £1,280 – click here to buy.