The Supercar Event where you can have a ride, instead of just peering through the window

The Children's Trust are holding their annual Supercar fundraising event next week – and the list of cars which you can get a ride in is nothing short of stupendous.

This terrific event takes place on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey – a place known to all true petrolheads as the site of the testing track used by the BBC’s Top Gear.

The format is simplicity itself: dozens of supercar owners from across the country will be on show in one place – but rather than just gawp through the windows, as at most motoring events, you can actually get to ride in the cars as they fly around the test track.

Whether you fancy a ride in a Ferrari, a McLaren or a Caterham – or even a helicopter – there are all sorts of options. And it’s all for a truly wonderful cause: the Children’s Trust exists to help young people with terrible brain injuries.

Incidentally it’s worth nothing that every penny raised on the day goes towards the cause – the owners of the cars don’t charge a penny back to the charity, even paying for their own petrol (and shredded tyres) while they give rides to the eager crowds.

There are also several other attractions and rides, from fire engines and hovercraft to JCBs and mini monster trucks… plus things like crazy golf, lazer quest and a kids play area. There will also be F1 cars on display – for obvious reasons, you won’t be able to get a ride in one of those…

You can pre-book tickets and supercar rides via the Children’s Trust Supercar Event website – tickets to get in are £12 (£8 concessions), and supercar rides start at only £30 if you pre-book.

There’s a vast list of cars you’ll be able to ride in, but here’s a small selection:

McLaren 675LT

Ferrari 488 GTB

Ferrari F12

Ferrari 430 Scuderia

Lamborghini Huracan





Caterham R500

Porsche 918 Spyder

Ferrari 458 Speciale

Porsche 991 GT3RS

Lamborghini Aventador SV