Looking for something guaranteed to put a smile on the face of your father?

This Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 18 – here’s our round up up alternative activities that will make Daddy’s day:

1. Tank Driving

Who doesn’t want to have a go at driving a tank? From car-crushing to paintball, you and your father will delight in taking control of these mighty machines and enjoy a mind-boggling rush of power as you destroy everything in your path. From £120.

(www.tankdriving.co.uk)

2. Gentleman’s Afternoon Tea

A sophisticated affair, the gentleman’s afternoon tea on-board the R.S. Hispaniola is the classy way to enjoy Father’s Day whilst taking in beautiful views of the spectacular London Eye opposite. A menu fit for a King is served with both savoury and sweet options available. A selection of teas will also be served or if the mood strikes, dad can upgrade to a glass of Johnnie Walker Black Label. From £30 per person.

(hispaniola.co.uk/fathers-day-hispaniola)

3. ThamesJet Thrill Ride

Not for the faint hearted, the adrenaline-pumping ThamesJet is a 50-minute thrill ride that soars along the River Thames, reaching an impressive speed of 40 knots. Passengers must hold on tight as the powerful jet performs a series of twists, turns and tricks, impressing all passers-by that look on. Cruising along the river, the jet cranks it up a notch once past Tower Bridge, leaving London’s iconic sights a mere blur in the distance. From £39 per adult; £29 per child.

(www.thamesjet.com)

4. Glenfiddich Whiskey Distillery Pop-Up

A whiskey tasting – but not as you know it. Sit back and relax as Virtual Reality goggles take you on a voyage of discovery around the Dufftown distillery where Glenfiddich is made, accompanied by an exclusive tasting of some of the most authentic whiskeys which are also available to take home. Perfect for any discerning sipper.

(www.fortnumandmason.com)

5. Kids in the Kitchen

Build your own sundae together in Fortnum & Mason’s beautiful Parlour. Choose from a selection of delectable ice cream and sorbets, pick your sumptuous toppings and ladle on garnishes to create your own unique sundae; give it a name and you’re ready to try.

(www.fortnumandmason.com)

6. High Rope Adventure

For daring Dads, the Aerial Extreme’s High Rope Adventure in Knowsley is the perfect challenge. With over 60 hair-raising obstacles, it’s the ultimate adventure course, where participants can glimpse lions and tigers in the safari park next door. After an exciting day of climbing, dads can take a well-deserved break at the Best Western Everglades Park Hotel in Widnes. Relax in comfort and use the hotel’s state-of-the-art facilities, and spend the evening enjoying a delicious meal from The Keys Restaurant. Prices start from £79 based on a stay for two.

(www.bestwestern.co.uk)

7. MG Motoring Festival

Now in its 66th year MGLive! will feature a spectacular array of MGs from around the world and offer the opportunity to learn all about Britain’s most loved sports cars through an array of displays and exhibitions, all brought to life on Silverstone’s world-famous race track. Tickets from £18.

(silverstone.co.uk)

8. Balblair and Dram & Smoke pop-up restaurant

Single malt Balblair has partnered with Scottish culinary creatives Dram & Smoke to bring you a seasonal four-course feast which will knock your socks off. Every course will be paired perfectly to each delicious Balblair expression – expect dishes such as Charcoal Venison Bun with Bramble, Smoked Highland Ribeye (cooked outside in their unique whisky barrel smoker), and Nitro 99 Balblair ice cream. YUM. Tickets are priced at £45 per head.

(dramandsmoke.com)

9. The Ultimate Churchill Experience

The Savoy (the hotel in which Churchill famously got the call telling him he was to be the wartime Prime Minister in 1939) are offering a one-night stay in the Winston Churchill Personality River View Suite with breakfast, dinner at Simpson’s In The Strand, cocktails in the Beaufort Bar, a Churchill inspired historical tour, and two tickets to the Churchill War Rooms. Available for reservations from August 1 to September 30, priced from £1,995 per package, based on two people sharing, additional nights available on request. To book email savoy@fairmont.com or telephone 0207 386 4343.

10. A weekend away

Whisk your father away for a weekend away in a restored railway carriage come cottage. Linked by a railway platform, the first carriage houses the living space including kitchen and comfortable living room. The second carriage is the sleeping carriage where you will find the double bedroom and further room with bunk bed and single bed. Situated near Stowmarket, the alternative accommodation is perfectly situated for those who enjoy cycling and walking. £448 for three nights’ self-catered accommodation.

(www.welcomecottages.com)