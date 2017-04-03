A last-minute trip to die for: jet off to The Masters at Augusta National

The Masters starts later this week in Augusta, Georgia – and while it's one of the hardest tickets to get in sport, you can still go.

Getting tickets to The Masters is next to impossible – at least via any normal channels. They are sold by subscription, and the waiting list was closed decades ago. Even the waiting list for practice day tickets was closed a few years back as well, meaning that the only way to get inside America’s most-celebrated golf club is by taking your chances with a tout, or booking a package.

And if you’re going down the latter route, this package from private jet charter company Victor seems about as good as it gets. Victor – who market themselves as ‘Uber for the 1%’ – have hammered out a deal with VIP Escapes to offer a ‘Green Jacket Experience’ for those who absolutely have to get to the opening major championship on the golfing calendar.

After arriving in Augusta (whether by private jet or other conveyance) you’ll have tickets for every day of the tournament, including the famous Wednesday afternoon par-3 tournament.

You’ll be staying at what the company describe as a “luxury villa” with open bar reception every evening and your own private chef. In the mornings, you’ll be chauffeured to the course – and while within the hallowed grounds of the club itself, you’ll have access to the ‘Founders Club’ hospitality suite for cocktails and meals as you need them.

Also thrown into the package is a rather unique element: the chance to go into the Champions’ Locker Room for a meet-and-greet with multiple Green Jacket winner Gary Player.

The cost of the package is £17,500 per person – sadly, that doesn’t include the flights. You can budget just over £10,000 per head for a return seat in one of Victor’s private jets: a 10-seater from London to Augusta Regional Airport coming in at £110,000.