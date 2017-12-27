A wedding ring is for life, so it is worth getting it spot on – our luxury editor Hetty Chidwick offers her advice.

With so much emphasis being placed on the engagement ring, the poor old wedding ring can often be overlooked and left until the last minute.

If you’ve done that, don’t worry: it’s not the end of the world as turnaround time can be just a few weeks, according to Damian Scott of Heming jewellers on Piccadilly Arcade.

Opt for lower carat gold, either 18ct or 14ct; higher carat pieces are softer, so not as good for everyday wear.

These days grooms invariably choose to wear rings almost as much as brides – there is a lot of choice out there, but we’re here to lend a hand in suggesting a few favourite jewellers to turn to.

Heming have a fantastic online ring designing service: you simply choose from four styles, select your gold and then finally the width you’d like. (Men tend to go for slightly chunkier but there really are no rules these days) As easy as that!

From £150 for palladium and from £260 for gold, but you can opt for something more sparkly instead: they have many diamond-encrusted options too.

www.hemingjewels.com

Here you can go for classic and simple or opt for something more textured too like this Four Seasons Chrysanthemum design (from £415). Obviously there are diamond options, but what I love about Cassandra is that each ring can be beautifully engraved with a special date, quote or name on the inside. A hit for sentimentalists and now is the time to get personal.

www.cassandragoad.com

Renowned for engagement and wedding rings, De Beers create heavenly pieces, full of romance. This infinity ring (priced from £2,200) represents a ‘path of never-ending possibilities’ which I rather like the sound of.

www.debeers.co.uk/bridal

I discovered this designer recently and I fell for this delicate Trace ring – a diamond-set half eternity ring in 14 carat yellow, white and rose gold – because of its understated sparkle. Priced at £260, it would sit neatly under any engagement ring and look very pretty when worn on its own.

www.georginaboyce.com

Let’s not forget the gents, Mappin & Webb have a vast selection so perhaps best to go in and try them all before choosing. I think a classic yellow gold band such as this at £495 looks very elegant on a man’s hand – this one looks just about perfect.

www.mappinandwebb.com