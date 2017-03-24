Hublot producing 70th anniversary Ferrari watch

Swiss watchmaker Hublot has teamed up with iconic Formula 1 team and supercar manufacturer Ferrari.

Hublot and Ferrari’s designers got their heads together to produce a big boy’s toy that ticks all sorts of boxes: a new Ferrari-themed watch to celebrate the marque’s 70th anniversary.

Even the name of the Ferrari watch is the sort of mouthful you’d expect of an F1 car: the Techframe Ferrari Tourbillon Chronograph

The companies report that designers from the Italian car manufacturer’s Ferrari Design Centre sat down with Hublot’s experts to come up with the new watch.

It’s not the first time that the two brands have worked together: Hublot has been one of Ferrari’s sponsors for just over five years, and they’ve made several Ferrari watches already.

But the product of their latest joint venture is the most exclusive so far. They are making just 70 apiece of each of the three versions of the Ferrari watch: the King Gold, the PEEK Carbon and the Titanium.