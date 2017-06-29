Goodwood Festival of Speed in numbers

Agnes Stamp

As historic racecars and the latest supercars are thrashed up and down the hill in Lord March’s front garden, we take a look at the facts and figures behind this year's event.

  • Over 498,000 tickets and wristbands are printed for the Festival of Speed.
  • Approx. 4,500 bales of hay are used to set up hill climb and off-road areas.
  • Over 300 Exhibitors will be on site for the Festival of Speed.
  • Over 2000 signs are put up across the estate.
  • 10,000 cups of tea are served in Goodwood House, while over 1 million litres of water are kept on site.
  • Goodwood lays around 12 miles of trackway for the weekend.

  • 3,800 bales of hay are used to line the track and 300 marshals will work the event.
  • Around 1000 picnic benches are bought in.
  • Over 600 radios make up Goodwood’s communication network.

  • The total mileage covered on the hill-climb over the weekend will be 4200 miles approximately – the same as driving from Goodwood to New York.
  • The collective horse power of all cars running on the hill is approximately 120,000bhp.
  • Goodwood builds over 200 temporary structures.
  • Over the course of the weekend 6,300 pints of Goodwood Lager will be pulled; 2,900 bottles of Veuve Clicquot will be slugged; and 2,500 glasses of Pimms will be sipped.

  • Enough temporary power to power Chichester is required to stage the event – 15 mega watts.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place from June 29–July 2 2017 in the grounds of Goodwood House, West Sussex (01243 755055; https://ticketing.goodwood.com)

 