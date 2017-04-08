VIDEO: Horse v Car – Who will be quicker point-to-point?

The Skelton boys put it to the test with a bit of help from Maserati... and the result was this superb video.

National Hunt trainer Dan Skelton was behind the wheel of the new Maserati Levante SUV, against his professional jockey brother Harry on horseback.

The Point-to-Point challenge took place in the grounds of the Chavenage House Estate in the Cotswolds, an environment you’d think would be better-suited to the point-to-point specialist – despite Dinnie O boasting just one horsepower compared to the Maserati’s 275.

Here’s what happened…

Dan’s victory was well-earned, the credit to Harry and his horse for making it a close-run thing.

Of course, we can’t wait to see the rematch – this time with a few fences to jump!

You can watch a longer version of the video here.