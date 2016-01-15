When we eventually arrive at the pretty Hotel Grímsborgir at Þingvallavegur in the Golden Circle, close to Gullfoss Water- fall, Geysir and Thingvellir National Park, the same rep- resentative approaches. Oh, God, what have I done now? However, this time, he’s all smiles and slaps me on the back. He’s just realised that we’re part of the British contingent and declares I’m ‘doing well, especially as you’re driving on the wrong side of the road’. The cheek!

Next day, it’s my co-driver, Warren Chrismas (yes, really) from the Press Association’s turn and we get to see what the car can really do as it takes a steep climb up the mountainside in its stride and then plunges through endless potholes and vast puddles as we cross the Moon-like black-sand desert of Rotarsandur.

As we forge across the bleak yet beautiful landscape that looks as if a giant has ran- domly tossed huge rocks across it, it’s difficult to comprehend that we’re driving along a designated ‘F road’ that’s showing on the integrated satnav.

Then, in the shadow of the tuya volcano, Hlöðufell, we navigate the ‘technical track’, designed to show-off the Toyota’s fancy ‘kinetic dynamic suspension system’, which optimises the front and rear anti-roll bars and increases wheel articulation the vertical distance an individual wheel can move while the others remain in contact with ground.

It sounds complicated, but it works. As our vehicle negotiates a seemingly impossible rocky section of road, the one in front articulates itself up and over the obstacle, just like a caterpillar, with the front and back suspension working independently and, at times, only two wheels on the ground.

Frankly, Warren and I don’t have a clue what we’re doing, but, when switched into the right mode, the vehicle practically drives itself and we can vouch for the fact that the Land Cruiser’s ‘user-friendly functions make tricky places passable where even the most skilful drivers might struggle’.