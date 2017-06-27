Princess Diana’s Audi convertible to go under the hammer

The convertible Audi famously driven by Diana, Princess of Wales, is to be auctioned off – and is expected to fetch as much as £80,000.

The car – a dark green 1994 Audi A4 convertible 2.3E with the numberplate L449TRP – goes under the hammer at Cheffins in Cambridge on July 6.

Diana was given the car from new for her personal use by Dovercourt Audi, and she was often photographed that summer driving the young Prince William and Prince Harry in it.

The car was returned to Dovercourt with 4,0000 miles on the clock and sold on in July 1994. It remains in good original condition and has now recorded 21,856 miles.

It was originally sold on to Ian Campbell Dale, a broadcaster and political commentator, who kept it for two years before auctioning it off.

The third owner, who lived in Kensington, kept it for 17 years befoere selling it to a collector; it was sold on again in 2016 to the present vendor, who has driven 450 miles in it.

The car has beige leather interior, walnut dashboard and an electric hood, and while there are a few minor blemishes on the paintwork and alloy wheels it is otherwise said to be in very good condition. It also has a current MOT which runs until November.

The auctioneers describe it as a “rare opportunity to purchase one of only a handful of cars that can be directly connected to the Royal Princess, seen so regularly in the press in 1994”.

Viewings for the auction are on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, with the sale taking place at 9am on Thursday. Cheffins expect the car to sell for £60-80,000 – see more details on the Cheffins website.

There are several other lots in the auction also relating to the Princess. One is a Christie’s auction catalogue from June 1997, ‘Dresses from the collection of Diana, Princess of Wales’ signed, Diana, limited edition numbered 99/250, with an estimate of £1,000-2,000; and two Christmas cards of Diana, Princess of Wales and HRH Prince William of Wales and HRH Prince Harry of Wales.