Seven superb pictures of the Royal Family by the Royal Photographer of the Year

Jane Barlow of the Press Association was named Royal Photographer of the Year on Monday night. Here's a selection of some of her finest pictures of the Royal Family.

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Stirling Castle, as she marked 70 years since being appointed Colonel-in-Chief of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders. (©Jane Barlow/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin on the first day of their three-day tour of Germany. (©Jane Barlow/PA)

The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, takes the salute during the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle. (©Jane Barlow/PA)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Edinburgh Castle, during their visit to Scotland. (©Jane Barlow/PA)

Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on the Queensferry Crossing during the official opening of the new bridge across the Firth of Forth. (©Jane Barlow/PA)

The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, visits the Patrick Geddes Centre at Riddle's Court, an A listed 16th Century courtyard house newly restored by Scottish Historic Buildings Trust. (©Jane Barlow/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, depart from Hamburg Airport on the last day of their three-day tour of Germany. (©Jane Barlow/PA)

 