Smart ideas for your wedding, from fashion to fragrance

Our Luxury Editor makes some savvy suggestions for your big day.

At the end of this month, Favourbrook, the go-to destination for wedding attire in Piccadilly, is opening a men’s accessories concession in Fortnum & Mason. Whether it’s something embroidered and fantastical or simple and elegant, with quality like this, you’ll be wearing its waistcoats for decades—particularly thanks to the expanding waistband cinch in the back. Waistcoats from £150

(www.favourbrook.com; www.fortnumandmason.com)

Established in 1866 as a small draper’s shop in Donegal Town, Irish tailor Magee 1866 has launched a new Atlantic Horizons collection inspired by the scenery of the area where the pieces are still crafted. The wools are woven at the Magee mill, but you could opt for light-weight cotton, silk or a linen blend. These pieces combine sharp tailoring with comfort. Three-piece suit from £496

(00 353 749 724 836; www.magee1866.com)

Now, an engaged couple can even ensure their scents are in tune. Enter Floris—the oldest privately owned family perfumer in the world—and its Together fragrance customisation service. The couple—or even a mother and daughter—can visit the newly refurbished Jermyn Street shop for a three-hour appointment, during which they will learn about scent notes and combinations. Ahead of the session, customers receive glass scent bottles—each engraved with their initials—to be filled with tailor-made fragrance on the day. All recipes will also be logged with Floris, enabling empty bottles to be topped up. £800 per couple

(020–7747 3612; www.florislondon.com)

Opening in October below the event space One Marylebone, The Wedding Gallery is the world’s first permanent luxury wedding retail, planning and inspiration destination. The 20,000sq ft retail space will provide inspiration for dresses, tailoring, hair and make-up, caterers, florists and videographers. It’s free to browse with an appointment or, for £50, up to four people will receive a guided tour with a glass of Champagne

(www.the-weddinggallery.com)

Wedding Presents Direct has grown by word of mouth to become the destination for thoughtful wedding gifts. Its cosy showrooms—I popped into the one on London’s King’s Road and could have happily moved in—boast a vast array of items, including fun pieces from The Dancing Duck, which sources one-off antiques for wedding lists

(www.weddingpresentsdirect.co.uk; 020–7622 6300)

Bespoke Duke Box, from £1,500, Gustav’s of London

(www.gustavsoflondon.com)

Michelsen yellow-gold and moonstone cuff, £20,500, Georg Jensen

(020–7499 6541; www.georgjensen.com)

Navitimer Rattrapante, £9,910, Breitling

(020–7499 8596; www.breitling.com)

Eva duck-egg T-bar shoes, £525, Emmy London

(020–7704 0012; www.emmylondon.com)

Mini signet pendant, with complimentary initial engraving, from £1,425, Rebus

(020–7405 5188; www.rebussignetrings.co.uk)

Last year, The Lanesborough underwent a £60 million refurbishment. Now, the icing on the cake is its new spa, stretching out like a private members’ club beneath the hotel. Here, you can escape the frantic Mayfair crowds and duck in for a heavenly massage. The restaurant feels cosy, with soft interiors and botanical artwork: the members’-only area (above) is covered in butterfly prints.

Bespoke packages are available, with Bodyism on hand to help with fitness and nutrition. Stay & Spa packages from £590 per night; spa day passes from £150; full membership from £6,000 a year

(www.lanesboroughclubandspa.com; 020–7333 7064)

Catering for those tiny rascals, Little Bevan in Pimlico creates delightful ensembles for babies, flowergirls and pageboys, working to any given theme. Everything is made on site and a measuring-up session will ensure the little ones look spot on when walking—or toddling—up the aisle. A bespoke outfit might even keep tears and tantrums at bay. Bespoke from £188 for boys and £195 for girls

(020–7821 9499; www.littlebevan.co.uk)