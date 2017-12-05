Barbara Taylor Bradford shares a few of her favourite things with Hetty Chidwick, with illustrations by Ollie Maxwell.

Bestselling author Barbara Taylor Bradford was catapulted into fame as a result of her 1979 novel A Woman of Substance, which has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and was made into a 10-part mini-series.

She began her long writing career as a journalist on the Yorkshire Evening Post, later graduating to Fleet Street. Now 84, she lives in New York with her husband, Bob.

Bulgari Rose Goldea

I was on a cruise this summer and went in to the gift shop looking for small presents to take back to friends. The first thing I saw was a gorgeous perfume bottle encased in gold with a huge pink stopper. Attracted by the packaging, I asked to smell it and it was one of my favourite scents of roses (Bulgari Rose Goldea), so I bought it for myself!

From £38.50 at www.johnlewis.com

Hermès pink-silk floral shawl

I’m lucky that my husband, Bob, loves Hermès scarves and he recently bought me this gorgeous pink-silk floral shawl. It was a surprise and it looks wonderful with my pink Chanel coat.

www.hermes.com

Jean Schlumberger gold-and-enamel bracelets

I’ve always loved Jean Schlumberger gold-and-enamel bracelets. When Bob gave me a blue one for my birthday a couple of years ago, I later explained that Jackie Kennedy always wore two together and made that ‘the style’.

My generous husband went out the following day and bought me the second bracelet, which is a golden-yellow enamel. I felt like a very lucky girl!

Available at Tiffany & Co – www.tiffany.co.uk