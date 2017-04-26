You'll be heading down the aisle before you know it.
To coincide with Country Life’s special wedding issue – out this week – our luxury editor Hetty Chidwick picks out the top ten engagement rings and designers.
Country Life Top 10: Engagement rings
De Beers
With beautiful movement in the design and the diamond infinity band woven through, De Beers have created a classic showstopper. Infinity pink gold solitaire ring, from £7,250.
Heming Jewels
Named after John Byron, the leading figure in the Romantic movement, you can make romantic moves of your own with this sparkler from the Trilogy Collection. Bryon Ring, from £1,270.
Boodles
Make a statement with Sapphire. Double vintage oval sapphire ring, from £11,500 at Boodles.
Bentley & Skinner
For those who want something a little quirkier, this sweet Art Deco style diamond cluster ring would tick the box. £4,950 at Bentley & Skinner.
Tessa Packard
Go bespoke with something designed from scratch by the fabulous Tessa Packard.
Cassandra Goad
For the jewellery aficionado you could choose something a little more edgy, like this piece from Cassandra Goad. She can also take old inherited stones and turn them into something new and fresh for a modern bride.
Pragnell
Designed and crafted at the Pragnell workshop, this ruby comes to life with the twelve brilliant cut, and two Carré-cut diamonds in the surrounding setting. A magnificent piece.
Hattie Rickards
Reflect the intimate personality and style of the recipient with a truly original, bespoke piece crafted by Hattie Rickards. This one was designed for a bride using influences from her Greek heritage.
Tiffany
A solitaire from Tiffany is ‘The world’s favourite engagement ring’. Designed over a century ago, The Tiffany Setting – here with a yellow gold band – is designed to show off the exceptional stone. From £11,100.
Emma Clarkson Webb
My new favourite discovery is gorgeous jeweller Emma Clarkson Webb who can work miracles with any budget. She can use old stones – if you have some – or source new, and either way create something wonderfully sentimental. It’s hard to choose a favourite, but I’m enjoying the smooth setting of this one-off piece using vibrant yellow gold to set off the impressive diamond.
