The national obsession with weather has kicked into overdrive with the 'Beast from the East' – and we all love a good snow day.
Across vast swathes of Britain the roads are deserted save for a few people trundling along at 5mph, schools are closed and supermarkets are full of people shopping for Armageddon.
But there’s always an upside to snow: fun, beauty and grandeur. Here’s our pick of some wonderful snowy moments across the nation.
These images of wonderful winters of the past come from the Science & Society Picture Library.
Nuns on the (toboggan) run
The brewery delivery man shows the true meaning of ice-cold beer
It’s always the right time to do the conga
Shadow dancer
Steam trains and snowy winters? The old days really were just like your grandfather always told you…
Frozen lakes of yesteryear – without a health and safety official in sight
Definitely the wrong type of snow
These sheep were only too happy to be told to huddle up – just to keep warm
“What do you mean, ‘I still have to go to school’? You can’t be serious!”
Let’s just hope the driver doesn’t brake too suddenly…
If you hadn’t seen the skier, what would you think had made these patterns…?
From mizzle to drizzle and dreich to dibble: 17 fascinating British words for wet weather
Mizzle, drizzle, dreich and dibble are just some of the many ways we describe rain. Antony Woodward considers our obsession…
Tresco: Like Britain, but with better weather, beaches, gardens… and no cars
Michael Sissons visits Tresco, a beautiful, tranquil, family-owned island off the coast of Cornwall.
10 fascinating things you should know about the Shipping Forecast
From the tragedy which sparked its inception to the modern tweaks which have had listeners up in arms.
150 years of the Shipping Forecast: The magic and poetry of Dogger, Fisher and German Bight
‘Fisher, west or south-west 4 or 5, occasional rain, mainly good. German Bight, northwesterly 5 or 6, occasionally 7 at…
The best fish and chip shop in Britain for 2018 has been officially crowned
The best fish and chip shop in Britain has been named as Millers of Haxby.