11 magical snow days across Britain which really delivered the goods

Toby Keel

The national obsession with weather has kicked into overdrive with the 'Beast from the East' – and we all love a good snow day.

A woman walks her dog through snow in Sydenham Woods on February 28, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. Freezing weather conditions dubbed the 'Beast from the East' has continued to bring distruption to many parts of the country, with snow and sub-zero temperatures reaching much of the UK. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Across vast swathes of Britain the roads are deserted save for a few people trundling along at 5mph, schools are closed and supermarkets are full of people shopping for Armageddon.

But there’s always an upside to snow: fun, beauty and grandeur. Here’s our pick of some wonderful snowy moments across the nation.

These images of wonderful winters of the past come from the Science & Society Picture Library. 

Nuns on the (toboggan) run

The brewery delivery man shows the true meaning of ice-cold beer

It’s always the right time to do the conga

Shadow dancer

Steam trains and snowy winters? The old days really were just like your grandfather always told you…

Frozen lakes of yesteryear – without a health and safety official in sight

Definitely the wrong type of snow

These sheep were only too happy to be told to huddle up – just to keep warm

“What do you mean, ‘I still have to go to school’? You can’t be serious!”

Let’s just hope the driver doesn’t brake too suddenly…

If you hadn’t seen the skier, what would you think had made these patterns…?

