The national obsession with weather has kicked into overdrive with the 'Beast from the East' – and we all love a good snow day.

Across vast swathes of Britain the roads are deserted save for a few people trundling along at 5mph, schools are closed and supermarkets are full of people shopping for Armageddon.

But there’s always an upside to snow: fun, beauty and grandeur. Here’s our pick of some wonderful snowy moments across the nation.

These images of wonderful winters of the past come from the Science & Society Picture Library.

Nuns on the (toboggan) run

The brewery delivery man shows the true meaning of ice-cold beer

It’s always the right time to do the conga

Shadow dancer

Steam trains and snowy winters? The old days really were just like your grandfather always told you…

Frozen lakes of yesteryear – without a health and safety official in sight

Definitely the wrong type of snow

These sheep were only too happy to be told to huddle up – just to keep warm

“What do you mean, ‘I still have to go to school’? You can’t be serious!”

Let’s just hope the driver doesn’t brake too suddenly…

If you hadn’t seen the skier, what would you think had made these patterns…?