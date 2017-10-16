Hurricane Ophelia hits, causing wind, chaos and a ‘blood orange’ sun

Hurricane Ophelia has hit Ireland and is en-route to Britain, bringing wind, chaos and bizarre phenomena to the isles.

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Ireland are said to have lost power and communications as the storm made landfall in the Republic. The strongest wind recorded has been 109mph, at Fastnet.

Wales, the Isle of Man and Southern Scotland are expected to be hit during the remainder of Monday, with a weather warning in place until 11pm. Winds of up to 93mph are feared.

Tragically, one young woman in her 20s has reportedly been killed after a tree fell onto her car in Waterford.

Across much of Britain, with the worst of the weather still set to strike, a strange phenomenon was witnessed: a sun the colour of a blood orange, set in a gloomy sky that produced a quality of light not dissimilar to that seen during an eclipse.

The explanation given by meteorologists is that the storm was so powerful that it has thrown tonnes of dust and sand miles into the atmosphere. Those particles, still being carried by the weather system, disrupt the blue light shining from the sun, thus leaving it with a red hue.

So unusual is the phenomenon, particularly in tandem with the unseasonably warm temperature, that much of the country is currently in a state that almost seems other-worldly.

The winds will cover the rest of Britain over the next 24 hours or so.