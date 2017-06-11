The search is on for the Landscape Photographer of the Year

Toby Keel

Entries are open for the Landscape Photographer of the Year competition – and the standard looks set to be incredibly high, if these images from last year's event are any guide.

Could you match this? ‘Buttermere Perfection’ by Ashley Gerrard was one of the shortlisted images for the 2016 Landscape Photographer of the Year. Now entries are open for 2017.

The Landscape Photographer of the Year competition is now in its 11th year, and each year it attracts a fantastic array of images – as you’ll see from the selection of 2016 shortlisted images on this very page.

It was founded by Charlie Waite, a hugely talented and influential professional photographer, and is open to anyone. Entrants are permitted to submit up to 25 pictures – the only stipulation being that the pictures are taken in Britain.

As well as recognition, there is a cash prize for the overall winner of some £10,000, with a further £10,000 prize fund for prizes in sub-categories – one of which is for under-17s.

“As we enter our second decade, I am thrilled that the competition goes from strength to strength and that our passion, both for landscape photography and this beautiful country, continues undiminished,” said Charlie Waite.

“Each spring, as the trees burst into leaf and bluebells carpet our woodlands, you can feel spirits lift and it is the perfect time to get out with your camera and explore all corners of Great Britain.

“I have been fortunate, over my ten years as judge, to see many memorable photographs from many talented photographers and am very much looking forward to seeing this year’s entries.”

You can get more information or enter via the competition website at www.take-a-view.co.uk – and if the beautiful pictures on this page don’t inspire you to get out and start taking some images, we don’t know what will.

Evening run, Newgale, Pembrokeshire, South Wales, by David Harris / Landscape Photographer of the Year

Room with a view, East Winch, Norfolk, England, by Justin Minns / Landscape Photographer of the Year

Derwentwater Dream, Cumbria, England, by Matthew White / Landscape Photographer of the Year

Morning light at Crummock Water, Cumbria, England, by Peter Henry / Landscape Photographer of the Year

Gateway to the Lakes, Crow Park, Derwentwater, Cumbria, England, by Phil Buckle / Landscape Photographer of the Year

Guardians of the Forest, Llanrhychwyn, Snowdonia, Wales, by Simon Baxter / Landscape Photographer of the Year

Mountain Sunset, Southern Scotland, by Tim Burgess / Landscape Photographer of the Year

 