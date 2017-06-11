The search is on for the Landscape Photographer of the Year

Entries are open for the Landscape Photographer of the Year competition – and the standard looks set to be incredibly high, if these images from last year's event are any guide.

The Landscape Photographer of the Year competition is now in its 11th year, and each year it attracts a fantastic array of images – as you’ll see from the selection of 2016 shortlisted images on this very page.

It was founded by Charlie Waite, a hugely talented and influential professional photographer, and is open to anyone. Entrants are permitted to submit up to 25 pictures – the only stipulation being that the pictures are taken in Britain.

As well as recognition, there is a cash prize for the overall winner of some £10,000, with a further £10,000 prize fund for prizes in sub-categories – one of which is for under-17s.

“As we enter our second decade, I am thrilled that the competition goes from strength to strength and that our passion, both for landscape photography and this beautiful country, continues undiminished,” said Charlie Waite.

“Each spring, as the trees burst into leaf and bluebells carpet our woodlands, you can feel spirits lift and it is the perfect time to get out with your camera and explore all corners of Great Britain.

“I have been fortunate, over my ten years as judge, to see many memorable photographs from many talented photographers and am very much looking forward to seeing this year’s entries.”

You can get more information or enter via the competition website at www.take-a-view.co.uk – and if the beautiful pictures on this page don’t inspire you to get out and start taking some images, we don’t know what will.