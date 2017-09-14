10 phenomenal wildlife pictures from David Yarrow’s new exhibition

Wildlife photographer David Yarrow will have his stunning photographs on display at a new gallery in West London for the next three weeks.

The exhibition is the first to be staged at the Maddox Gallery’s new location in Westbourne Grove, a 4,000sq ft space.

The gallery is open to the public with David Yarrow’s work on display from September 15 to October 5.

The Don – ©David Yarrow

The pictures cover all corners of the world, from Siberian tigers in the snow to elephants from the plains of Africa.

Born in Glasgow in 1966, David was just 20 and still a student when – after winning the title of Young Scottish Photographer of the Year – he covered the 1986 World Cup in Mexico for The Times, and captured an iconic image of Argentina’s Diego Maradona holding the trophy aloft which was syndicated around the world.

Following a divorce in 2004, however, he changed direction and dedicated himself to photography, focusing on his passion for wildlife and conservation.

‘When some people get divorced, they go on a massive bender,’ he told the Daily Record a couple of years ago.

‘Instead of drink, I turned to the lens and took myself off to places like Greenland with my cameras.’

He moved out of photography, however, instead embarking on a career as a stockbroker and hedge fund manager.

It proved to be a brilliant career move: David’s pictures are now well-known around the world – one is displayed on a giant plinth in New York’s Times Square.

David travels all around the world to capture his pictures, often waiting several days in one spot to get the image he is after.

He also researches which scents are most likely to attract the animal he’s hoping to capture, then coats his equipment in the scent to draw it closer.

He recently returned from a trip to North Korea which he describes as the most demanding assignment of his career.