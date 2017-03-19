Spring is in the air – seven beautiful images from the Country Life archives

With Spring officially starting this week, we've rounded up some magnificent images from the Country Life Picture Library.

The Country Life Picture Library  is home to beautiful and extraordinary images chronicling the last century, from country house architecture to the changing streets of our villages and nature.

So where better to look for some beautiful pictures of Britain in springtime? Here are some of our favourite spring images that have appeared in Country Life over the last few years.

spring1.gif

Blossom is one of the first indicators that spring is on its way.

spring6.gif

March hares boxing are an iconic image of springtime in Britain.

spring3.gif

Buds begin to appear as we look forward to more colour in the garden.

spring2.gif

Of course daffodils are always a cheery sight after the dull winter colours.

Regents Park in London looks particularly spectacular in Spring

Blue skies and daffodils… well, we can count on the daffodils being out at least!

Alamy

And finally, these bluebells…

 