Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to baby boy, weighing in at 8lb 7oz

Kensington Palace shared the news via Twitter, adding that the baby weighed 8lb 7oz and that Prince William was present at the birth.
It is the third baby for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, following the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2013 and 2015 respectively.
The baby was born in the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London, where the baby’s father, two siblings and uncle HRH Prince Harry were all born.
Prince William and Prince Charles arrive at St. Mary’s Hospital on September 15th, 1984 Paddington, London, England to visit his newborn brother Prince Harry, in the Lindo wing with his mother Diana, Princess of Wales. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)
Diana, Princess of Wales holds Prince Harry as she and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales leave the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales leave the Lindo Wing St Mary’s Hospital with baby Prince William on July 22, 1982 in London, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn daughter at St Mary’s Hospital on May 2, 2015 in London, England. The Duchess was safely delivered of a daughter at 8:34am this morning, weighing 8lbs 3 oz who will be fourth in line to the throne. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, depart The Lindo Wing with their newborn son at St Mary’s Hospital on July 23, 2013 in London, England. The Duchess of Cambridge yesterday gave birth to a boy at 16.24 BST and weighing 8lb 6oz, with Prince William at her side. The baby, as yet unnamed, is third in line to the throne and becomes the Prince of Cambridge. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
We take a look at the royal children of the past in the Country Life Archive.