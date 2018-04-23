Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to baby boy, weighing in at 8lb 7oz

HRH the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy on Monday morning, 23rd April, at 11:01 am.

Kensington Palace shared the news via Twitter, adding that the baby weighed 8lb 7oz and that Prince William was present at the birth.

It is the third baby for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, following the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

The baby was born in the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London, where the baby’s father, two siblings and uncle HRH Prince Harry were all born.