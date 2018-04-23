Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduce new baby to the world

HRH the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy on Monday morning, 23rd April, at 11:01 am – and she and HRH the Duke of Cambridge showed the baby off to the world's media on Monday evening.

Kensington Palace shared the news of the birth on Monday morning via Twitter, adding that the baby weighed 8lb 7oz and that Prince William was present at the birth.

And after a long wait at St Mary’s private hospital in London, the royal couple came out for the now-traditional ceremony of introducing the baby to the public.

HRH Prince George and HRH Princess Charlotte were among the first visitors to see the new baby, with Prince William fetching them himself from Kensington Palace during the afternoon and bringing them to the hospital.

It is the third baby for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, following the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

The baby was born in the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London, where the baby’s father, two siblings and uncle HRH Prince Harry were all born.